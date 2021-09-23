Wed-nesday was the autumnal equinox – officially, the start of fall.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it even has a start time: 3:20 p.m.
But looking around Yuma, it’s hard to know the difference.
When I think of fall, I think of leaves changing color, crisp mornings, and evenings where I can bundle up in sweaters and jeans.
That scenario works in Ohio, where I grew up. Here in Yuma, however, it’s not quite the same.
And despite the fact that I’ve lived here in Yuma for over 20 years, I still can’t shake those fall notions.
Fortunately, there are places we can go to feel the autumn chill and watch the leaves fall.
One can drive to Flagstaff or Sedona, for example, and get some mountain views along the way.
That’s one of the best parts of living in Arizona. We might not get fall here in Yuma, but Northern Arizona does a great job of it!