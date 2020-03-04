My dad’s birthday is today. He would have been 95.
I know I’ve said it before, but he was the smartest man I ever knew.
Well, except for one time.
I was a gas gauge worrier. On family outings, I’d sit in the back seat, watch the gas gauge, and pester my dad about his flirting with running out of gas.
We never did, until the summer he drove me home from Boys State. As we approached Parker, we were about a half mile from the top of what the locals refer to as “5-Mile Hill,” when the motor died and we coasted to a stop.
We were, yes, out of gas.
My dad, however, maintained that if we’d only made it to the top of the hill, “We could have coasted in.”
Seriously? Five miles? We’d have had to be going about 100 mph to “coast” that far.
He never changed his story, but the little smirk on his face told me otherwise.
Happy birthday, dad! I love and miss you so very much!