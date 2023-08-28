As most of you know, John Vaughn retired, which is why my First Take is running today instead of his.
I have known John for 35 years, and his ribald humor and potty mouth have always entertained me, while his encyclopedic knowledge of history and vast vocabulary have enlightened me.
I have so much more to say about my friend but so little space to do it in. So I will just share an anecdote that best illustrates what a great loss his departure is to the newsroom and readers.
In the late ‘80s when we were both reporters, we had a major breaking news event. John was the lead reporter and rushed to the scene, then returned to the newsroom, made more calls and cranked out his stories. It was a long and hectic day.
When we were done and just hanging around the newsroom, I asked him, “John, are you drained?”
“No,” he replied. “I’m exhilarated!”
Spoken like a true journalist.