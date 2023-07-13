The sun has set on yet another Amazon Prime Day, and for me, it was mostly a bust.
I had a few things on my watch list, but none of the prices dropped enough for me to take action, other than for a few household supplies like soap.
What I found fascinating, however, was how many other retail outlets offered up sales. My inbox was filled with offers and deals from other retailers big and small.
It was a nonstop two-day flood of emails, and I can see how some of the offers were tempting. But most of what I saw? Not so much. If the savings equates to only few dollars, I’d much rather spend my dollars locally.
And at the end of the day, how much stuff does one need? Vacuums! Blenders! Sneakers! More! (no thanks!)
It was kind of fun to watch Prime Day unfold, and kudos to their marketing team for generating the hype.
But this year? It just wasn’t for me.
