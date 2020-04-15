So, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with television and radio sports programs strapped to find fresh material – or any material for that matter – ESPN came up with a list of the best fictional movie coaches.
At the top of ESPN’s list is Herman Boone, from the movie “Remember the Titans.” ESPN was then reminded that Herman Boone isn’t fictional. Duh!
In my humble opinion ESPN’s list, well, still leaves a lot to be desired. I mean, it includes, among others not deserving mention, Patches O’Houlihan from Dodgeball, and Chubbs Peterson from “Happy Gilmore.”
The only selections I agreed with are Mr. Miyagi (“Karate Kid”) and Morris Buttermaker (from the original “The Bad News Bears”).
My eight other, best make-believe coaches are Tony D’Amato (“Any Given Sunday”); Pop Fisher (“The Natural”); Jimmy Dugan (“A League of Their Own”); Johnny Crawford (“Seven Days in Utopia”); Jim White (“MacFarland, USA”); “Mickey” Goldmill (“Rocky”); Bagger Vance (The Legend of Bagger Vance”); and Paul Crew (from the original “The Longest Yard”).
Send me in coach!