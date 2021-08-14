If you didn’t see it, you missed one stellar performance Thursday night.
I’m talking about Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, between the White Sox and Yankees.
The game itself was a gem, with home runs landing in the corn field, and Tim Anderson’s walk-off dinger to win it for the Sox.
Even better, however, was the opening, with Kevin Costner, who starred in the 1989 movie by the same name, emerging from the corn field in right-center field, followed by the players. That was tear-jerking classic!
But it wasn’t perfect.
Nothing against Costner, he’s great, but if I’d been in charge, I would have had James Earl Jones, who also starred in the movie, come out of the corn field first. After all, in the movie he was the last one that we saw walk into the field. That, would have been the absolute best!
And Ray Liotta should have been there to ask the immortal question, “Is this heaven?”
To which the 8,000 on hand responded, “No! It’s Iowa!”