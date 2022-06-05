Oh no. I’m starting to get nervous. The Fourth of July is coming, and with it, fireworks. The dreaded fireworks. Not for me. I love the sight of fireworks, but one of my cats disagrees. He runs around in a panic, but he can’t outrun the sounds.
What I really dread is the sheer terror that my mom’s dogs experience. They shake like crazy and nothing we say or do comforts them. And fireworks in her neighborhood go on much longer than in mine, where it’s mostly a one-night event with a few sporadic firings. My mom’s neighbors shoot off fireworks for days before and after.
Apparently, we’re not alone. Several city officials recently said that they are flooded with phone calls from citizens complaining about the loud sounds that terrify their pets and stress them out.
And let’s not forget that loud noises can be a trigger for some veterans. Not surprisingly, in years past, the Right Turn for Yuma Veterans and Humane Society of Yuma have asked the Yuma community to donate to these organizations, rather than buy fireworks.