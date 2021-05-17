That’s a wrap.
The 2020-21 athletic season is officially over.
Despite all of the restrictions and guidelines, the high school prep sports season was completed.
And my first full experience covering all three high school athletic seasons is in the books.
From Tuesday nights out at the park to postseason runs, the last eight months have been a lot of fun watching the local athletes perform the sports they love.
But for now, I’ll be occupying my time attending the local schools in efforts to see the progress the teams are making during the offseason.
I can say one thing.
I am ready for stadiums and gyms to be at full-capacity when the athletes return to sport in August.