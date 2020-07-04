Stores have inevitably undergone a series of changes in protocol, from implementing more extensive cleaning regimens to installing fiberglass shields at the register. But there’s one thing that doesn’t make sense to me: while most stores’ fitting rooms are closed, they’re still accepting returns.
I discovered this a few weeks ago while shopping for some new items to get me through my first desert summer (you people really weren’t kidding about the heat). Because the fitting rooms were blocked off, I had to take the clothes home to try on and discover I didn’t like any of them, go back to the store, return or exchange them for something else and hope for the best as I repeated the maddening cycle.
I understand wanting to minimize traffic coming in-and-out of fitting rooms, but allowing customers to take their items home and bring them back into the store (and then putting those items back on the rack) seems to defeat the purpose behind closing the fitting rooms in the first place.