I was in San Diego recently when we accidentally invited a bunch of flies into the kitchen via an open window.
Fortunately, the flies contained themselves to the kitchen, happy to attack the remains of a sliced banana left on the counter.
I like to think their last moments in this world were filled with banana bliss, because moments later, I got busy with a flyswatter and rapidly decimated their numbers.
Within about 10 minutes, my fly kill count was up to 12, and I only had one left to take out.
It is astounding how quickly those guys invaded the house –and how quickly I was able to swat them down.
Normally, my efforts with a flyswatter aren’t nearly as fruitful.
It was hot in San Diego and incredibly humid, so maybe that played in my favor, making the flies sluggish. I don’t really know.
But after I got the last one, the kitchen got a quick bath with bleach. Hopefully that served as a warning to other flies to stay away!
