Follow your heart. We hear this phrase often. As if our heart is infallible. As a matter of fact, our heart betrays us much more than we’d like to admit.
Indulge me as I rant a little bit. Jeremiah17:9 has some very wise words: “The heart is more treacherous than anything else and is desperate. Who can know it?” Some Bible translations use the word “deceitful” instead of “treacherous.”
Yet often people will tell themselves or others to “follow their heart” when making very important decisions. But hearts get wrapped in emotion and sometimes that clouds our judgment.
I’ve often heard the phrase when it comes to love. But love can be so easily confused with infatuation. Sure, feelings are important, but they shouldn’t completely blind us.
Sometimes it’s wiser to put our heart aside and listen to our brain. Think things through. Use that wisdom we’ve acquired over the years. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with asking others for advice, especially those who love and know us best. They only want the best for you and me.