I had a few calls lately from a lovely reader, Diane. I hope I’m spelling her name correctly as it’s hard to guess from audio but since I haven’t the chance this week or the next to return her call, I’m leaving this special take for her. When I write, I can’t picture a group in the hundreds or even thousands reading my words. How could so many people at any point read what I put to ink? And yet, sometimes I get calls or emails from lovely people like Diane, who leave kind wishes and share a little bit of their own lives. I wonder, for example, how it must feel living here after San Francisco like Diane. I visited there last fall and enjoyed the people and nature so much. I think I’d hate to leave but it takes bravery to imagine yourself anywhere else from home. I hope you’re enjoying it out here, Diane. I’m glad you’re here!

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

