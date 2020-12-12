To mask or not to mask? That seems to be the million dollar question dividing Americans these days. Some would argue that mask mandates are an encroachment of their constitutional liberties, and I can see where they’re coming from with that.
But from my perspective, it’s no longer a political issue (though I’m not sure it ever truly was). It’s a love-your-neighbor and a do-the-right-thing issue. I’ll admit, I wasn’t on board with the idea of “masking-up” in the beginning either; it’s inconvenient. But the more I grappled with statistics, the greater sense of urgency I felt to do my part.
When I wear a mask, it’s not for myself – it’s for those who may be vulnerable and need me to wear it. It’s for my grandparents, my friends and their grandparents, the fellow Yumans I meet in the grocery store, even those who appear to be young and perfectly viable. Everyone is someone’s loved one.
Let’s put politics – and ourselves – aside for the love of one another.