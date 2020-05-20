So, I’m driving to Parker for Mother’s Day, and just past the “Big Guns” at Yuma Proving Ground, my wife’s Ford Escape makes a dinging sound, and this message appears on the dash:
“Driver Alert
“Warning
‘Rest recommended”
I looked over at my wife and said, “What?”
Apparently I was driving erratically, and the “System Warning” feature decided it was because I needed some rest.
The next message was more stern.
“Driver Alert
“Warning
“Rest soon”
I’m assuming the problem stemmed from me wishing we could see the wild horses that roam the desert out there, which would make a great photo op, and maybe, just maybe, I was “weaving” a bit while I scanned the horizon.
We made it to Parker without any “rest,” but I checked later to see what the next message would have been, and it was a cup of coffee image. No, seriously, Ford or whoever designed the system apparently feels coffee will fix the situation.
Personally, I’d rather it show a bottle of Mountain Dew. Now THAT I can relate to.