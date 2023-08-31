Once upon a time, I used to get really excited about freebies at events. Free chapstick? Awesome! Free notebook? Score!
The best was going to a Major League Baseball game and getting some free team swag, like a Padres shirt or a bobblehead.
In the last few years, however, I find myself passing on the free stuff.
Somewhere along the way, I’ve reached a point where stuff is simply stuff – and I don’t want more of it in my house.
I recently cleaned out some drawers that were full of freebie items. Little toothpaste tubes, sealed chapsticks galore and lots of mini hand sanitizers … and the further back into the drawer I went, the more I found.
And those free bobbleheads? They were unearthed in the depths of a closet, still in their boxes.
I appreciate the marketing attempt by these groups. It’s hard to get your message out there sometimes.
But when it comes to stuff, I’m good, thanks!
