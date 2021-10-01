A friend recently texted me in disbelief. He was looking into buying a cemetery plot for himself and was surprised when he was told that he could be buried in the same plot as a family member. “Are they really stacking coffins?” he asked incredulously.
A quick Google search revealed that, yes, some cemeteries stack coffins as part of a “companion” plot. The coffins don’t actually touch. A frame separates them and elevates the top one in a fashion similar to bunk beds.
If two people in the same grave are not enough, shoppers can purchase the “family” plan that allows one coffin and the cremains of up to three loved ones to be stored in the same site.
This “family” plan sounds a little too close for comfort for me. I love my family – don’t get me wrong – but after spending nearly 60 crazy years with them, I think I would need some space between us (literally) for me to truly rest in peace.