Wow, what a difference a couple of days can make!
On Instagram, I follow a group of friends in Texas. When the snow started falling three days ago, they were so joyful and excited. They shared videos of themselves making snow angels as they gleefully exclaimed, “It’s so beautiful!”
After days of being without water and electricity, they were not as welcoming to the white stuff in Thursday morning’s video. “Oh, no! It’s snowing again. Enough already!” they shouted in anger and frustration.
They and many other Texans have had to endure horrible conditions in the freezing cold. Today I read an article that said utility companies were advising customers not to flush their toilets. It also said staff at a hospital without water were being forced to defecate in bio-hazard bags.
This nightmare in Texas makes me value all the little things in life I take for granted and helps me appreciate living in Yuma. I can’t ever see Yuma facing the same problems as Texas. But with all this crazy climate change, I guess I should never say never.