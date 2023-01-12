In Ohio, a common porch decoration is the cement goose, which people decorate based on the seasons. Raincoats on rainy days, Christmas sweaters for the holidays … people take their front-porch fowl quite seriously.

I thought that perhaps it was a fad of my childhood, but when I was back in Ohio last year, I noticed them still anchored on porches all over the place.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you