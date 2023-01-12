In Ohio, a common porch decoration is the cement goose, which people decorate based on the seasons. Raincoats on rainy days, Christmas sweaters for the holidays … people take their front-porch fowl quite seriously.
I thought that perhaps it was a fad of my childhood, but when I was back in Ohio last year, I noticed them still anchored on porches all over the place.
I’ve always had a million questions on these geese. Who decided this was a good porch idea? And why do they need clothes?
I found an eHow article that addresses some of these points, noting the geese first appeared in the 1980s, likely in Kentucky or the Upper Ohio River Valley.
As for dressing the geese, that apparently started in Ohio – but now, you can buy the clothes on Amazon.
Somehow, the geese fad doesn’t seem to have made it to Arizona, and that’s OK with me. But every time I go back to Ohio, it’s fun to see the weird tradition lives on!