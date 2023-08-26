I once took (and later graded for) a Narrative in Game Design class that I recall more frequently than I would’ve expected. Lots of people think video games are just mindless entertainment but the class started with really interesting theories of pedagogy and how to define “fun.” The definition that remains with me is that fun is learning. Once you fully know all there is to know about a game – like, say, Tic Tac Toe – it loses its fun. Scholarship on this topic meaningfully delves into how the gamification of learning can really boost its effectiveness. Another neat topic explored was how a game’s affordances – the simple mechanics of what the game allows you to do – can result in some very interesting emergent gameplay. My favorite example of this is in Star Trek Online: After the death of a Deep Space Nine actor, players gathered at the station and performed a little emote action to hold a vigil in his honor. Such play was never intended but humans are really cool and creative like that.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

