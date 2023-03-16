You don’t appreciate what you’ve got until it’s gone.
That old adage proved true for me when our garage door temporarily stopped working.
Our power went out in our neighborhood recently for less than two minutes.
Somehow, when the power came back on, our garage door opener decided to run in reverse, as if some magical hand of electricity reset a switch telling the opener that the “close” command now meant “open.”
The door tried valiantly to follow orders, but then made horrific noises, and I realized it was above my skill set to fix.
This meant we were forced to enter and exit our house through the front door, and wow. What a hassle.
There’s a convenience to parking in the driveway, smacking the garage door opener, and walking in through the garage. It’s like a personal doorman opening and closing the door!
Needless to say, I called in some experts and got the garage door fixed.
And now, every time the door opens and closes, I have a newfound appreciation for it!
