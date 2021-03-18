My husband walked into the house the other night with a handful of kale, fresh from our garden.
It’s our first kale harvest of the season, and I’m pretty excited. It’s amazing to pick dinner out of the backyard.
I’m not the biggest kale fan. However, it’s one of those super healthy foods, and in a smoothie or mixed with some spinach, it’s not that bad.
But best of all – it’s one of the few things we can successfully grow in the garden.
And readers, that list is pretty short: tomatoes, radishes and kale. We tried onions and potatoes, and struck out. Cantaloupe and watermelon? No luck there either.
However, I am not a gardener. In fact, I excel at killing plants. So the fact that our family has managed to grow a basic salad is good news indeed.
Now, if we can figure out how to grow some green peppers and cucumbers, we’d be in business!