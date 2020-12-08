It’s been over 365 days since I’ve seen my Florida Gators in action on the football field – my longest drought since birth.
It’s certainly a challenge to watch them on television each week instead of being in attendance.
That all changes next Saturday when I’ll be in Atlanta for the SEC Championship game.
I’m “going home for the holidays” in my mom’s eyes. But reality is, I can’t miss an opportunity to see the eventual Heisman Trophy winner Kyle Trask beat Alabama for a spot in the playoffs.
Football gives me an excuse to travel. It always did in college at least.
I’ve been to over 200 Gators games in my life, but zero SEC title games despite the Gators making it eight times since 1996.
Safe to say, I’m excited to wear jorts in 40-degree weather and see us beat Bama for the first time in 12 years.