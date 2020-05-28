This week, General Electric announced it was getting out of the lightbulb business.
GE’s roots date back to 1892 and Thomas Edison, when it was born out of a merger with Edison’s company, Edison General Electric Co.
Edison was born in Milan, Ohio — the same town my grandparents lived in, and one town over from my hometown.
As a result, I spent a LOT of time in Milan. The town square has a statue of Edison and his mother, and another statue of Edison as an adult.
There is also the Thomas Edison Birthplace Museum, which is located inside the house in which Edison was born, at the end of a gorgeous tree-lined street.
There’s a lot of history in that little town, but its most famous resident by far is Edison.
General Electric’s shift away from lightbulbs probably isn’t surprising. Edison himself was about innovation. Today especially, thinking creatively puts a business ahead. It will be interesting to see what GE does next.