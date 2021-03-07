A Yuma resident recently had a visit from her sister and brother-in-law “who needed to escape the frozen tundra and soak up some sun to take back with them.” Isn’t that so true of Yuma?
She noted how they packed a lot in during their 12-day stay “with a little shooting, lots of tacos, mini trip to San Diego, parade, mini airshow at Somerton airport, played Yuma tourist” and other fun activities. When at home, they enjoyed card games.
She explained that her sister and brother-in-law are teleworkers so they have the freedom to work anywhere, including in the back patio. So, hey, why not come to Yuma, enjoy the good weather, and still work without freezing their behinds?
She then proceeded to invite those “back home peeps” suffering from the winter blues: “Come visit Yuma.” Once here, she said, they can also hit up San Diego, Las Vegas, LA. Even in the summertime, when the temperatures are super hot, they can still have fun, perhaps floating down the Colorado River.
Man, I love Yuma. Especially now with the perfect days we’re having.