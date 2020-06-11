Curious about your local candidates for the 2020 election cycle? This morning, I’m moderating a candidate forum with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce on Facebook - and it’s one you are all invited to watch.
The Chamber is hosting the forum as part of its Good Morning, Yuma! program. But this month, because of COVID-19 and the need to social distance, the forum will be done virtually, shared as a Facebook Live event.
There are a couple of advantages to this. 1) Anyone can watch and see what the candidates have to say, and 2) if you miss the start time at 7 a.m., you can watch the video at your leisure, as it will be available on both the Yuma Sun and the Chamber’s Facebook pages.
Viewers can hear from several candidates, including those running for the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, Yuma County Sheriff, Yuma County Assessor and Superior Court Judge.
Check us out on Facebook, and get to know your candidates.