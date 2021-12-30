Our family cats are all indoor pets. Even so, I still got them micro-chipped.
There is always a chance that one will slip out the door unnoticed, and I’d hate to lose them. They’re friendly, but street smart? I think not.
I’ve had several instances in my neighborhood where we’ve found incredibly friendly kittens without any contact information whatsoever. These cats were clearly socialized, and once belonged to someone. But there was no way to get them home quickly, as they weren’t microchipped.
The Humane Society of Yuma recently held a microchipping clinic, and microchipped 300 animals in the process.
Should those pets get separated from their owners, they now have a ticket home. Most veterinary offices in Yuma have chip scanners, as does the HSOY. If such an animal is found, it’s a simple scan and a phone call, and that pet is on its way home.
If your pets aren’t microchipped, call your vet or HSOY, and get them chipped today.