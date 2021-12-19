Porch pirates. I had heard of them. I had never been a victim of them until now. At least I think I am. My package was marked delivered but it was nowhere to be found. I walked all around the house in case the delivery person placed it somewhere unexpectedly. Nope. Couldn’t find it.
I had seen videos on YouTube of these criminals following delivery trucks and swiping packages along the route. It happens a lot. When it happened to a NASA engineer, he decided to use his skills to get back at these scumbags. He built a genius package that, when opened, sprays glitter and a stinky odor. He made it so they can’t close the box and it keeps spraying the stinky smell. Then it starts a countdown, which pretty much freaks out the offenders. Then starts the flashing red and blue lights and a recording of police radio chatter, which raises the panic level.
The machine is equipped with four cellphones that record everything.
The videos are so satisfying to watch. Now, if only I could get a hold of some of these genius machines.