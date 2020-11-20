A person on one of the blogs I visit daily was complai-ning about the term “ginger.” He was wondering why we refer to people with red hair as “gingers” if the spice ginger is more of a pale yellow color.
Being a child of the ’60s, I informed him that I always understood the term to be a reference to the red-haired bombshell character Ginger Grant on the TV show “Gillligans’ Island.”
But as soon as I told him that, I begin to question the accuracy of my reply. So off to Google-land I went.
Most of the results to my query supported my answer – although some alluded to the color of gingerbread and ginger snaps.
Just out of curiosity, I asked some younger co-workers if they knew where the term “ginger” came from. They didn’t.
But now I don’t know whether I should feel good about knowing the word’s origin – because that makes me feel really old!