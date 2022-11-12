The people who take us places and the people who teach us history serve pretty important roles. Up until recently, if you asked me how often their roles might intersect, I wouldn’t be sure how to answer. But I just got to know someone who fulfills both roles: Gino, a tour guide who drives people to and from Yosemite National Park on the regular.
I wonder what it’s like to see El Capitan so often – does it ever lose its beauty when you see it all the time? I wonder if it’s depressing to see the burnt trees testifying to past widespread wildfires or thinning streams telling of drought. Or perhaps it’s still treasure enough to catch sight of Half Dome.