Thanksgiving is my favorite of all holidays. There’s just something heartwarming about gathering with loved ones for the sake of mashed potatoes and gratitude, taking a pause from the conundrums of the day-to-day to count your blessings.
This year, Thanksgiving is looking wildly different from what many of us are accustomed to, and to be truthful, it makes me feel a bit sad. I’ll be 2,200-plus miles from my family and Grandma’s infamous turkey dressing – but, good health is a blessing worth counting and preserving all around. Sometimes, we love our loved ones best by choosing their best interests over our own preferences, though it may be less than ideal and though it may sting.
Thanks to the bridge of modern technology, our loved ones scattered abroad are just a video or telephone call away. And thanks to the meaning of “thanksgiving,” it doesn’t matter where you count your blessings. Which is fortunate, because despite what 2020 has entailed, there are redeemable moments to celebrate even still – and for that, I’m grateful.