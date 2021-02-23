I greatly appreciate the several people who took time out of their schedules to send me book recommendations. I will certainly update you on which were my favorites.
As for this week, I completely forgot to write my First Take until several minutes before the deadline.
With that being said, we’re inching closer to the high school winter sports postseason.
Local programs should be represented in each sport in the AIA’s playoffs.
While all schools have the opportunity to win the state title, San Luis’ boys team is the favorite to bring home the 6A state championship trophy.
As the No. 1 ranked team in the state, they are the team I am looking forward to watching the most this postseason.
They’re exciting with the way they play soccer and I know I’m not the only one expecting them to bring home the hardware.