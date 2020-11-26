This year, it has been one for getting back to basics, and truly focusing on the one thing that matters: family.
There have been hardships and challenges without question.
But I am thankful that this Thanksgiving, my family is healthy and happy, and we are focusing on the positive.
After all, when would we be able to spend time together like this? It’s an absolute blessing.
There have been good moments sprinkled throughout the year. I’ve always loved being outside, and this year, that’s been a saving grace. We’ve used this time to get out and explore more.
We’ve had game nights, family walks, projects and more – moments to cherish.
It’s the little things, but when we look back at this time, I hope that we are able to do so with love and laughter.
And readers, I’m also thankful for you. Thanks for reading our newspaper, for subscribing, for writing letters to the editor, sending in news tips and more. I deeply appreciate each of you!
Happy Thanksgiving!