I always say that I celebrate thanks-giving daily because I try to say “thank you” every day. Being thankful is good for our health, physically, mentally and emotionally. Science has proven this.
But I read an article on jw.org that noted that lasting happiness does not come from saying thank you occasionally but from having a grateful disposition. “That, in turn, protects us from feelings of entitlement, envy and resentment, which would alienate people from us and rob us of joy in life,” the article noted.
Many readers already know I have deep respect for the Bible, which encourages us to cultivate a spirit of gratitude. “Show yourselves thankful,” says Colossians 3:15.
And, as the article also noted, gratitude helps us get along with others. “When we express sincere gratitude–whether for a gift, a kind word, or practical help–we make the giver feel valued and appreciated. Even strangers respond warmly to people who sincerely thank them for doing a kind deed, such as holding a door open.”
Doesn’t sound too hard, does it?