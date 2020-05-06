I’m watching television the other day, and an advertisement comes on for Glad Trash Bags.
The advertisement is titled, “Torture Tests: The Ultimate Nose.” The purpose of the advertisement is to convince the viewer that not even “Agent Bo,” an “elite sniffing dog,” can find a treat inside a Glad Trash Bag, because of its “odor blocking technology.”
And we see “Bo” check out 12 trash bags, and fail to find his “treat.”
I have to cry foul here.
In my experience at the Yuma Sun, photographing some pretty talented police K-9s, I really find it hard to believe what they are saying.
I’ve witnessed an all-star lineup of “Raico,” “Bolo,” “Mitch,” “Broko” and my all-time favorite, “Barry,” sniff out, well, anything, anywhere.
Perhaps the problem with the advertisement is that “Bo” was not sniffing for what he is trained to find.
What’s really disturbing, however, is if this trash bag is really as good as they say it is, drug smugglers should be unstoppable, right?
Whatever. My money is still on the K9.