Someone posted: “Normalize small weddings that don’t lead to debt.” That got me thinking. I love watching wedding shows, but the amount people spend on them shocks me. For one day! Maybe not during a pandemic, but in normal times. If they have the money, that’s their prerogative. If they don’t, I guess it’s still their prerogative, but why? Who remembers a lot from their wedding day? My wedding is all a blur to me.
I got married at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. There’s no charge to use the hall. An elder from my congregation, a father-figure, performed the ceremony. Our elders don’t charge to officiate weddings.
The reception was at a brand-new school multipurpose hall that only required a refundable deposit. Family and friends made food for 250 guests, decorated the hall and provided a combination of live and recorded music. A coworker, a talented photographer, gifted us with photos. We only paid for the cake and my dress. No debt! People tell me it was a nice wedding. I’ll have to take their word for it.