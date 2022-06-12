I took my cat to a vet for dental issues and just the consult-ation, with an antibiotic and pain shot, was several hundred dollars.
The vet costs in Yuma never cease to shock me. Before moving here, my vet charged $30 a visit plus meds. My mom just paid $80, with antibiotic, for a canine tooth extraction in my hometown.
The quote for Smokey’s tooth extraction and dental cleaning was $4,500. I knew it would be expensive, but I was shocked again! Staff suggested I shop around because it might be less expensive somewhere else. I very much appreciated the suggestion.
I’ve long heard that a vet in San Luis, Mexico, has excellent service and inexpensive prices. I had never been there before. The idea of going somewhere unfamiliar made me nervous.
I was told to park on the U.S. side, walk across the border and catch a taxi to the vet. We did, and it was so easy. Smokey had his extraction and dental cleaning the next day for about $300.
I am so grateful that living on the border gives us this option. Another reason why I love living in Yuma!