The Yuma City Golf Champion-ship would have concluded yesterday.
However due to COVD-19, the tournament has been postponed until 2020.
I was looking forward to competing in and covering the tournament. As a 4.5 handicap golfer, I have been pleased with my game for sometime.
For most of the summer, my golf game was dialed-in. Fairways were being hit, iron shots were finding the green and the putts were rolling in.
Unfortunately, over the last few weeks, I have forgotten how to putt. One could say I have the “yips”.
I’m absolutely clueless on the greens – a once strong suit in my game. It’s frustrating, and more importantly, confusing. Where did my touch go?
Golf is a cruel and unfriendly game at times and I’m not all that upset the city championship was moved to a later date because I’m sure it saved me some embarrassment.