This is my first – of hopefully many – first takes I will be writing. This is also my first summer in Arizona I am experiencing.
As a Floridian, I’m accustomed to the sticky humidity that reigns throughout the state during these months. Obviously, much different than the dry “oven-like” heat that commands the Arizona air.
When I moved here in the middle of August in 2019, the temperatures surfaced beyond 110 degrees and well, let’s say it was a learning experience. However, the heat didn’t last long.
Now, 10 months later, I can’t envision living anywhere with an incredible amount of moisture in the air – despite me heading home to Florida in the coming weeks.
I’m an avid golfer – which many people in the area have come to realize. During Florida summers, you’re writing your own death wish if you decide to walk 18 holes in the summer months. However, the dry heat plays little effect on me now as I’ve adapted to the weather conditions and find myself walking 18-plus holes five times a week.