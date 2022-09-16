A home cook I follow on Instagram received flack from people for preparing scrambled eggs for dinner. They said fried eggs are strictly a breakfast food.
I must admit I was in the critics’ camp. I remember one time she made chorizo for dinner and I thought, “That’s odd. I’ve never had chorizo for dinner.”
At work a friend was telling me about breakfast tacos. I had never heard of them. I sternly told her, “Tacos are not a breakfast food!”
I had to eat those words later when I was low on food at home. Among the few items I had were eggs, shredded cheese, bacon bits and blue corn taco shells. So I made my version of breakfast tacos – and they were delicious!
I have vowed to no longer criticize others (and myself) on their choice for breakfast, lunch or dinner foods. If I want to have birthday cake for breakfast, I should be able to – without guilt or judgment!