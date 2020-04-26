There’s a movement in Yuma
encoura-ging takeout orders at least twice a week. From what I can tell, it has received a lot of support from the community. A local restaurant owner stated that the coronavirus pandemic will permanently change some businesses. Many restaurants that had to close their dine-in areas now offer curbside pickup or delivery.
A woman posted that she hopes that “when all of this COVID-19 madness is over,” local businesses will continue to offer curbside pickup. It’s been convenient not only for her family, but the disabled, parents who don’t want to get the sleeping baby or kids out of the car or people who have their fur-babies with them.
The restaurant owner said his place has already made changes, including installing foot pulls and pushes on all doors and automatic toilets, faucets and soap and paper towel dispensers to minimize contact with surfaces. Sound like great ideas!