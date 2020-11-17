A video surfaced online last week showing a massive alligator crossing a tee box in Florida.

Social media flipped out. People I play golf with here in Yuma were mesmerized and my co-workers were astonished that a creature that large can exist.

My reaction? Meh.

Being a Floridian, the likelihood of seeing a gator on a course (that has water) is about the same as Yuma receiving 15-plus hours of sunlight in a day.

It happens. A lot.

We know how gators react. Don’t disturb them and they won’t disturb you – for the most part.

However, sometimes it is logical to leave the ball and take a free drop.

How would you react if you saw a 10-foot gator lurking near you/your golf ball on the course?

