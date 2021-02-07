Babies born in the pandemic are growing up in a whole different world. I saw a video of a toddler pretending to apply hand sanitizer. Only in a pandemic would this happen!
Then I heard a radio interview with a dad whose twins were 4 months old when the pandemic started. All they’ve known is isolation with mom and dad being and working at home all the time. He shared interesting observations. For example, the toddlers are learning to read faces differently because everyone is masked.
When they go out, they’re around very few people and everyone keeps their distance. So they had no idea how many people are in the world. When they went out into a bigger setting, they were shocked by the amount of people they saw.
In a slight change of topic, I went through the frustration that many did in trying to get my mom an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. Finally I registered her with her health department and heard nothing. Then one day, a health worker showed up at my mom’s house and gave her the shot. One less thing to worry about!