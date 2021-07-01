Have you seen this new guacamole at the grocery store that comes in a squeezable container?
This might just be a game-changer for guacamole.
I generally don’t get too excited about disposable plastics. They aren’t the best from an environmental standpoint.
However, I love guacamole, except that it browns so quickly. Maybe my family just doesn’t eat it fast enough.
Enter the squeeze container. No more browning at all. And it seems like I eat more guacamole as a result – it’s so easy to just add a little on breakfast or dinner, and frankly, it’s delicious.
And if we go camping, I can toss it in the cooler and off we go – I don’t have to worry about the container of guacamole leaking and turning my entire cooler a strange, soupy green.
Who knew squeeze bottle guacamole would be such a marvelous thing? I don’t know who came up with it, but whoever it was, thank you!