When I went away to college, getting a haircut was pretty much the furthest thing from my mind during that fall semester.
Needless to say, when I came home for the first time at Thanksgiving, my hair had, um, grown. It wasn’t down to my shoulders, but you couldn’t see my ears, and if you’ve seen my ears, you know that is a lot of hair.
My best friend’s dad told him to stay away from me, since I’d turned into a “long haired, hippy freak.”
Anyway, my dad pretty much immediately told me to get down to the barber shop and “get your ears lowered.”
And me being me, I told the barber I wanted a trim. I was not interested in “white sidewalls.”
When I got home, my dad said, “I thought you were going to get a haircut?”
You know where this is going, right?
Which brings us to today, the COVID-19 pandemic, and my haircut guy being closed until future notice.
I think I’m approaching “long haired, hippy freak” status, again.