Growing up, our home never got many trick-or-treaters on Halloween. I recall my mom buying a variety bag of candy in case any stopped by, and my dad turning off the exterior lights to avoid sharing said candy year after year – maybe that was why.
There weren’t many kids in our neighborhood besides my sister and me, but we did live within walking distance of my grandparents and great-aunt and uncle. So at some point each Halloween, we’d don our costumes and make our way first to Aunt Marie’s, where we’d pose for one of her “Kodak moments” in exchange for a can of Pepsi and a piece of fruit, then jaunt to Grandma’s for round two – and a Fudge Round or Oatmeal Creme Pie if we had any unwanted Milk Duds to barter. (For reasons I still don’t understand, my Grandpa has a sort of predilection for bad candy.)
My aunt and uncle have since passed on and the rest of us have aged 1.5 decades, but when I think about old Halloween traditions, I count this one among my favorites.