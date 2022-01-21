I think I’m going crazy.
Two weeks ago I woke up at 4 in the morning, which is not unusual for me. What was unusual, though, was the noise I was hearing at that hour. It sounded as if someone in the area was outside working on their home. I kept hearing hammering.
But who in their right mind would be working in the dark and making all that noise while their neighbors tried to sleep?
I got up and opened my back door. I could hear the hammering coming from somewhere on the street behind mine. I went back to sleep and didn’t hear the sound again that day.
But last week when I woke up at 5 a.m., the first sound I heard was the hammering. The noise lasted for about 15 minutes, then it stopped for the rest of the day. Weird.
I haven’t heard the noise this week. Either the home project is done or the noise was all in my head.