Tom Hanks is one of America’s most beloved actors. His roles are varied: funny, sad, heart-breaking or thought-provoking, but almost always, they are interesting, and I appreciate that.
Hanks was interviewed recently by People Magazine, and said, ““I’ve made a ton of movies – and four of them are pretty good, I think – and I’m still amazed at how films come together.”
Wait. Only four are “pretty good”? I think the most of America would beg to differ.
But what’s most boggling is that he didn’t name the four films.
He won back-to-back Oscars for “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump,” both amazing movies. There’s “The Green Mile,” “Castaway,” “A League of Their Own” and “Apollo 13,” “That Thing You Do,” “Big” “Saving Private Ryan,” and “Splash” … and so many more in between.
With more than 80 films in over 40 years, there are a lot of options!
Personally, I think my favorite might just be “The Money Pit.” It’s such a quirky movie, but it’s one that makes me laugh – and I’ll take that any day!