Tom Hanks is one of America’s most beloved actors. His roles are varied: funny, sad, heart-breaking or thought-provoking, but almost always, they are interesting, and I appreciate that.

Hanks was interviewed recently by People Magazine, and said, ““I’ve made a ton of movies – and four of them are pretty good, I think – and I’m still amazed at how films come together.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you