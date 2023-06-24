My parting thoughts on the topic of pride: Pride’s important because it emphasizes there’s no one right way to be. My actual regret growing up is that everything I was exposed to heavily prioritized romance and forming families. I was taught everyone’s supposed to find a partner, start a family and because I never really had romantic feelings, I always felt less human for it. More than anything else, I’ve found being both aromantic and asexual to be most alienating. How do you know you’re happy living alone? Will you lose all your friends when they find romantic partners? Are you really missing out if you love in many ways but not romantic ones? I never really saw being happy alone modeled anywhere so I didn’t know it was an option. It hurt my self-image because I felt defective. It hurt my ability to envision a happy future for 24 years. But I’m finally better. There’s no one right way to be. I’m happy just doing my own thing. What a wonderful, liberating realization that is.
