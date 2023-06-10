When I started college, it took me a while to realize I could safely question everything I thought I knew. Some key context about me: I was an only child growing up in a home where I wasn’t allowed to think for myself and love was conditional. How many ways could I be “wrong”? So, so many. I had the weakest sense of self and feared everything.
Discovering a mentor who helped me see my value was life-changing. He never told me how I should think; he just empowered me to take on more challenges. I was once terrified to show my rainbow bracelet or share my new name anywhere but he was a safe person for this, too. He didn’t initially understand why queer identity could matter so much but I think he learned from me that some of us are loud because it was the only way to learn self-acceptance after decades of hurt.