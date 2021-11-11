I recently read this quote from President Ronald Reagan: “Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world, but the Marines don’t have that problem.”
It’s a perspective that fits.
Our Marine Corps was formed in 1775, and its members have served our country ever since.
The Marines have played vital roles throughout American history, serving in the Revolutionary War, the Mexican-American War, the Civil War, the Boxer Rebellion, the Battle of Guantanamo Bay, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Panama, Desert Storm, Bosnia, Afghanistan, Iraq and more.
And on Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day, the Marine Corps celebrated its 246th birthday.
The men and women of the Marine Corps are an amazing group of people, striving to make a difference both at home and abroad.
And I, for one, am happy they call Yuma home. Happy birthday, Marines – and to all our veterans, thank you for your service!